An art performance programme praising Vietnam - Laos relations. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Pasaxon (The People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on January 10 front-paged an article spotlighting the good relationship between Laos and Vietnam, affirming that it has been increasingly consolidated and cultivated.



The article said the time has clearly proved that the good traditional relationship between the two countries has been improved increasingly in quality, and recorded fruitful achievements.



The bilateral cooperative relations are an important factor contributing to the success of the national construction, development and defence cause of each country, it stressed.



It recalled the past struggles for national liberation of the Vietnamese and Lao people, during which they stood shoulder to shoulder for the victory of the liberation and reunification revolution of both countries.





Pasaxon (The People) newspaper (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The article also highlighted the development of the special relations between the two countries, especially the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18, 1977 in Vientiane, saying that the document was a legal basis for further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and their people in the new era.



The special relationship has been promoted via new forms and principles on the basis of the relationship between the two independent and sovereign countries, it said.



In recent times, the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries has developed fruitfully across areas, the article said, noting that mutual visits at all levels have created conditions for the two sides to have substantive and detailed cooperation and share experience to each other.



The special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries will be preserved as a valuable heritage for future generations, significantly contributing to the mission of protecting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world, the article affirmed./.