World German media highlights Vietnam’s international tourism reopening German media on March 16 reported that Vietnam has removed quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals in an effort to facilitate the country’s tourism, which bore the brunt of COVID-19.

World Indonesia, Switzerland sign MoU on trade, investment Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and the Swiss-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (SwissCham Indonesia) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

ASEAN ASEAN to upgrade trade pacts for regional economic recovery The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) group is keen to upgrade existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and accelerate the enforcement of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact among all members, aiming to revive the regional economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World COVID-19 pushes nearly 5 million in SE Asia into extreme poverty: ADB The COVID-19 pandemic pushed 4.7 million people in Southeast Asia into extreme poverty in 2021, as 9.3 million jobs disappeared, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report revealed on March 16.