Lao newspaper highlights special solidarity with Vietnam
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh witness the signing of the Vietnam-Laos cooperation agreement for 2022. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Pasaxon newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on March 16 front-paged an article highlighting the unique relationship between Vietnam and Laos.
The article was published on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5) and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).
It recalled the past struggles for national liberation of Vietnamese and Lao peoples, during which they stood shoulder to shoulder and regarded each other’s revolutionary cause as their own.
The article quoted late President Ho Chi Minh as saying “helping our friends means helping ourselves” and stressed that the special friendship and special solidarity have been promoted at all levels, becoming a unique relationship in the world.
Vietnamese and Lao Parties have utilised internal strength and international support to gain independence for the nations, the article said, attributing victories of the two countries to their friendship and solidarity, particularly the special, great solidarity between their peoples.
The article concluded with a statement by President Ho Chi Minh: “Vietnam and Laos, our two countries have a friendship deeper than the Hong Ha and Cuu Long rivers”./.