Lao newspaper highlights Vietnam’s support in fighting COVID-19
Airport staff load aid packages from Vietnam to an aircraft flying to Laos to help the country battle COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Lao newspaper Vientiane Times recently highlighted Vietnam’s assistance for the country in the fight against COVID-19.
The English language newspaper on May 6 reported that the Vietnamese Government has provided medical specialists and staff, funds and medical equipment worth billions of kip to help Laos contain the outbreak.
The latest shipment of aid from Vietnam arrived in Vientiane on May 4 as Laos was struggling to contain the ravaging pandemic, forcing Lao authorities to order a nationwide lockdown.
The shipment included 2 million face masks, 10 tonnes of disinfectant and other materials, as well as more than 4.7 billion LAK (500,000 USD) in cash.
“The Vietnamese medical team includes experts in fields such as infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemiology, and lab tests,” the newspaper added.
It reiterated that Vietnam has been an active provider of assistance to Laos to help the country’s fight against COVID-19 and has already provided a number of aid packages.
On May 3, the People’s Army of Vietnam sent four medical specialists and equipment to support Laos’ response to the outbreak.
At the start of the pandemic, Vietnam provided similar assistance, delivering medical supplies worth more than 2 billion LAK (over 300,000 USD).
The shipment included 330,000 face masks, 1,000 sets of protective clothing and other essential equipment.
As the outbreak in Laos escalates, the total number of infections has exceeded 1,000, forcing authorities to set up makeshift hospitals to provide sufficient treatment facilities.
Vientiane Times quoted Lao officials as saying that Vietnam’s assistance has significantly contributed to efforts to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus in Laos./