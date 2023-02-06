Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Pasaxon (People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on February 6 ran an article on 93 years of growth and strength of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its front page, on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).



The article wrote that since he was young, witnessing Vietnam being oppressed, poor and hungry, Nguyen Tat Thanh (President Ho Chi Minh) nurtured an aspiration to find a way to save his country and bring independence to the Vietnamese people. After a 30-year journey abroad searching for national salvation with revolutionary activities in 28 countries globally, he always held a strong belief and aspiration for national independence.



In 1941, he returned to the country and directly led the Vietnamese revolution. From 1941 to 1945, he led the Vietnamese people through myriad difficulties to the great victory of the August Revolution in 1945.



After the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was established, President Ho Chi Minh wished to make the country wealthy, bring freedom, well-being and happiness to the people, it stressed.



In his Testament, President Ho Chi Minh expressed his final wish that “the entire Vietnamese Party and people stay united and build a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous country, make worthy contributions to the world revolution."



The thought and aspirations of the late President have been continuously followed by the entire Vietnamese Party and people in the process of national construction on the path of socialism, and in the cause of renovation and national development over the past 35 years and in the next period.



The article concluded that the country’s past achievements are significant and comprehensive, as mentioned in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress which affirmed that Vietnam has never enjoyed such fortune, power, international standing and prestige as it does today./.