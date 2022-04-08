Lao newspaper spotlights Laos – Vietnam special solidarity
The Vientiane Times of Laos ran an article on April 8 titled “Special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam” to mark the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 and celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.
The article spotlighted the traditional solidarity between the two countries, which was established after the two nations worked closely together during difficult times to liberate themselves from foreign oppression.
The two countries have a long history of supporting each other, and in the process, become good friends and neighbours. Both countries still stand shoulder-to-shoulder, striving together to develop happiness and prosperity for the two countries and their people.
It highlighted the important role played by late President Ho Chi Minh, who set up the Indochinese Communist Party in 1930 to lead the revolution in the three Indochinese countries under the rule of French colonialism - Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
As President, Ho Chi Minh continued to instruct Vietnamese cadres and people to support the Lao revolution in all fields, the article stressed, noting that the State leader’s efforts had created "the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam".
According to the Vientiane Times, following the comprehensive victory in the resistance wars against foreign invaders, Laos and Vietnam signed a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18, 1977, affirming the determination of leaders and people of the two countries to further consolidate their traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in national construction and defence.
The newspaper stressed that the foundation of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries laid by President Ho Chi Minh, late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong has been nurtured by generations of leaders of the two parties and states, and their people./.