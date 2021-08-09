PathetLao Daily, a publication of the Laos News Agency (KPL) on August 9 published an article entitled “Congratulations on the official visit to Laos by the President of Vietnam". (Photo: VNA)

– Lao newspapers have given front-page treatment to a two-day official visit to Laos on August 9-10 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State.



They affirmed that the visit is aimed at further consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam in a deeper and more effective manner.



PathetLao Daily, a publication of the Laos News Agency (KPL) published an article welcoming the official visit to Laos by the President of Vietnam, which noted that the visit takes place when the Party, Government and people of the two countries are implementing the Laos-Vietnam bilateral cooperation strategy for the 2021-2030 period. The strategy has just been agreed by the two countries' senior leaders on the occasion of an official friendship visit to Vietnam by the Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith at the end of June.



President Phuc's official friendship visit to Laos aims to reaffirm the consistent stance of the Party, State, and people of Laos and Vietnam to continue promoting the development. the traditional and close relationship between the two countries. It contributes to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, the two states and the peoples of Laos and Vietnam, the newspaper said.



Amid complicated developments in the world region due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two parties and States of Vietnam and Laos will continue to work together to protect, preserve and cultivate the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, which are increasingly fruitful and effective, and pass it on to future generations, it said.



In its article published on the same day, The Pasaxon - the newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, affirming that Laos - Vietnam relationship is an invaluable asset and a decisive factor in victories of the Vietnamese and Laos.



It emphasised that the two parties, the two states and the people of the two countries are always of the same mind and stand shoulder to shoulder to overcome all difficulties, move forward together to socialism, continue to develop the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam forever./.