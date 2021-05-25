World Malaysia pins high hopes on Fintech sector The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) seeks to broaden Islamic financial technology (fintech) in the country’s capital market via its FIKRA Islamic Fintech Accelerator Programme (FIKRA).

World First 5G service supplier allowed in Indonesia Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology on May 24 allowed state-run cellular operator Telkomsel to launch its commercial 5G mobile services.

World LG to build 1.2-billion-USD EV battery plant in Indonesia State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) and LG Corporation of the Republic of Korea will cooperate in building a new battery plant worth 1.2 billion USD with the capacity of 10 GWh in the Southeast Asian country.