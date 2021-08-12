Lao official commends new mindset in bilateral cooperation proposed by Vietnamese President
Vice President and General Secretary of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Saykhong Saynasine has appreciated the speech that Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos during his official friendly visit to the neighbouring country from August 9-10.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Vientiane, Saykhong stated that the speech was sincere words from the heart of a long-time friend of Laos. Through his speech, it can be said that the Vietnamese President considers Laos, the Lao people, and the Lao Government as close and strategic friends that cannot be separated, thus demonstrating special and time-honoured solidarity between the two nations, the Lao official said.
In the speech, the Vietnamese leader underscored that political relations will continue to be a key pillar in the overall special ties between Vietnam and Laos in the future, in which, the cooperation between the two legislative bodies plays a significant role.
Agreeing with this opinion, Saykhong said that that it is right to take politics as the main pillar in the bilateral cooperation and to creatively apply Marxism-Leninism in each country’s reality, affirming that this is the thought of late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane.
He showed his impression with President Phuc’s emphasis to have a new mindset to together develop further and integrate into the international community, adding that this is a sound, straightforward and sincere orientation.
Saykhong also appreciated the Vietnamese leader’s proposal to continue intensifying security-defence cooperation, saying “Laos needs Vietnam and Vietnam also needs Laos. If Laos has problems, Vietnam also has difficulties and vice versa. We cannot leave each other”.
He agreed with President Phuc’s request to improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in education-training and human resource development, as good human resources will help boost socio-economic development, and at the same time contribute to promoting the friendship and solidarity between the two countries./.