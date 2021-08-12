World Japanese police hand over body of murdered victim to Vietnamese side Japan's Osaka Prefectural Police have handed over the body of a Vietnamese citizen, who was murdered in the pedestrian area near Ebisu bridge in Osaka city's Chuo district on August 2 evening, to the monk of a Vietnamese pagoda in Hyogo prefecture's Kobe city to perform rituals for the deceased in line with the family's wish.

World Strong earthquake hits Philippines An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck off the Philippine's southeast province of Northern Samar on early August 12, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

World Japan supports Thailand in promoting green technologies Japan pledged to increase support for Thailand in promoting carbon neutrality to help the Southeast Asian country rebuild its economy which is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on August 11.

World Malaysia's rubber exports soar in first half Malaysia's rubber and rubber products exports surged 150 percent to 44.43 billion ringgit (10.48 billion USD) in the first half of this year from 17.77 billion ringgit a year ago, due to the strong demand for rubber gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on August 11.