Politics Italian Communist Party leader praises success of 13th National Party Congress General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi has lauded the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying the PCI always considers Vietnam a model in the international communist movement.

Politics Perspectives of Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh A plan on preserving the Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province has been announced, with T&T Group being the sponsor of the project.

Politics Cabinet members to continue to show high responsibility: official Cabinet members will continue to fulfil their tasks with high responsibility following the 13th National Party Congress, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung at a Government press briefing for January on February 2.

Politics Vietnam’s development contributes to global prosperity: Indian Ambassador The freshly-concluded 13th National Party Congress has set out orientations for Vietnam’s development in the years to come, which is expected to actively contribute to the prosperity in the region and the world at large, an Indian diplomat has said.