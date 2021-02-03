Lao officials congratulate Vietnam on success of 13th National Party Congress
A number of top Lao officials visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Vientiane on February 3 to congratulate the country on the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the success of the 13th National Party Congress, which concluded two days ago.
Thongsalith Mangnomek (R), Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Head of the LPRP Central Committee's Office, presents congratulation flowers to Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the Vietnamese Embassy Trinh Thi Tam on February 3 (Photo: VNA)Vientiane(VNA)
On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Laos, Thongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Head of the LPRP Central Committee's Office; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavane Phomvihane; and Somdy Bounkhoun, deputy head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Affairs, congratulated the country on its landmark achievements over the last 91 years, especially the 35 years of “Doi Moi” (Renewal) under the CPV’s leadership.
Against a backdrop of regional and global uncertainties, the Party, State, and people of Laos will make all possible efforts to maintain and further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
Congratulating Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, the Lao officials expressed their confidence that the new CPV Central Committee will guide the country through the COVID-19 crisis, post more significant achievements, and fulfil the goals set by the congress.
Thanking the Lao officials, Vietnamese Chargé d'affaires Trinh Thi Tam said all victories gained by the Party, State, and people of Vietnam have been due in no small part to support from Laos.
She pledged that the embassy will do its best to foster ties between the two countries’ ministries and agencies and nurture Vietnam-Laos relations./.