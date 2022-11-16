At the national relic site dedicated to 60 young martyrs. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) - A delegation from the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, led by its Vice Director Khamla Keoounkham, visited the northern province of Thai Nguyen from November 15-16.

The delegation visited and offered incense at the national relic site dedicated to 60 young martyrs who laid down their lives in the US resistance war in 1972.

Paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his memorial on Deo De mountain in Phu Dinh commune of Dinh Hoa district, they pledged to continue fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

They later visited the national historical relic site of Nguyen Ai Quoc Party School in Lang Luong village, Binh Thanh commune, Dinh Hoa district. The site marked the establishment of the school - the predecessor of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

The Lao delegation also paid a field trip to Tan Cuong tea farming area in Thai Nguyen city to learn about the local history, culture and lives of residents; and visited the tea culture space to find out about the history and culture of Thai Nguyen tea and Tan Cuong tea in particular./.