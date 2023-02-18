The Lao delegation at VinUni (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Office led by Thoongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the Committee and Head of the office, visited the centre of the Vietnamese craft village quintessence and Vin University (VinUni) in Hanoi's Gia Lam district on February 18.



At the centre in Bat Trang commune, the Lao delegation had an insight of the pottery craft and the history of Bat Trang village, as well as the role of craft villages to Hanoi and Vietnam throughout the history.



Visiting VinUni, run by the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, Thongsalith expressed impression at the model and scale of the facility, and its role in training high quality human resources for Hanoi.



He said he hopes in the future, Lao students and lecturers will make their presence in VinUni./.

VNA