Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, their wives and Vietnamese, Laos students pose for a photo in Hanoi on January 7 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse left Hanoi on January 7 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 46th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernment Committee from January 6-7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
While here, the Lao leader laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh mausoleum and paid respect to the late leader. He also had meetings with State President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
At the talks and meetings, Vietnamese leaders spoke highly of the achievements recorded by the Lao Party, State, and people. Leaders of the two countries expressed their joy at the fine, comprehensive, extensive and intensive, and effective developments of the bilateral great friendship, special solidary, and comprehensive cooperation in all fields.
On the cooperation orientations for the time to come, the two sides agreed to intensify the exchange of high-level visits and contacts, and to strengthen the connectivity between the two economies.
The Vietnamese leaders affirmed their readiness to support Laos in successfully shouldering international responsibilities in 2024, including the ASEAN chairmanship,
On this occasions, ministries and sectors of the two countries signed four cooperation documents.
At the Vietnam – Laos investment and cooperation conference, the two PMs witnessed the hand-over of investment licenses and cooperation documents in finance, agriculture, and mining.
On January 7 morning, the two PMs co-chaired the 46th session of the Intergovernment Committee which focused the assessment of the result of the implementation in the past year and the working out of the new tasks and orientations for 2024.
While here, the spouse of the Lao PM, Mme. Vandara Siphandone, joined the Vietnamese PM’s spouse, Mme. Le Thi Bich Tran, in visiting education establishment and craft villages in Thai Binh province and Hanoi./.