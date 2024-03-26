Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (R) receives Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Ministry Pham Thi Thanh Tra on March 26 in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on March 26 hailed Vietnam-Laos cooperation in home affairs as he received Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Ministry Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

At the reception, the PM asked the two ministries to keep exchanging experience in administrative reforms, particularly digital transformation.

He called on Vietnam to continue supporting Laos in human resources training in the sector.

The Lao government prioritises digital transformation in public administration, digital economy, and digital society, the PM said, asking the two ministries to coordinate with the two countries’ cooperation committees to develop a digital transformation project for the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs.

For her part, Tra informed the Lao leader about the cooperation results between the two ministries as well as the results of her talks with her Lao counterpart on March 25.

The Vietnamese side will do its best to implement Vietnam-Laos cooperation programmes to join in maintaining and nurturing the special solidarity between the two countries.

Tra proposed the Lao Prime Minister continue to pay attention and create favourable conditions to support the key cooperation activities of the two ministries in the coming time including personnel training in public administration, archives management, religious affairs, emulation and commendation, and State organisation science.

Vietnam also expects to receive Lao officials and civil servants and offer them short training courses in the home affairs sector, Tra said.

She also said she hopes that the Lao PM will soon consider and approve the Vietnamese-funded project on digital transformation for the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs in 2024-2025 with a vision to 2030.

Within the framework of the visit to Laos, Tra also had working sessions with the Laos - Vietnam Cooperation Committee and the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration./.