Lao PM highly values Vietnam’s assistance in agricultural development
Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (R) and Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at the meeting in Vientiane on December 28. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh thanked Vietnam for its assistance in agricultural development while receiving Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan in Vientiane on December 28.
Hoan reported on the outcomes of an annual meeting between the two agriculture ministries, along with results of projects funded by the Vietnamese Government in Laos.
He said the projects have proved fruitful and become a symbol of the special friendship and sustainable cooperation between the two Parties, Governments, and people of Vietnam and Laos.
Vietnam and Laos have held frequent exchanges between senior officials, experts, and technicians to enhance cooperation and experience sharing in agriculture, forestry, irrigation, food safety, and investment attraction.
The Vietnamese side will continue supporting its Lao counterpart in human resource training, he added.
Welcoming the delegation, Phankham thanked Vietnam for its assistance in farmland restoration, irrigation, and rice cultivation techniques, which has greatly helped with agricultural development in Laos.
He also expressed his hope that the Vietnamese ministry will continue its support and strengthen ties in agriculture and forestry with Laos.
Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese delegation attended an annual meeting with the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry led by Minister Phet Phomphiphak.
The two sides reviewed cooperation during 2017 - 2021 and discussed a plan for partnerships in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and rural development for 2023 - 2024.
Hoan agreed with the Lao minister that the two ministries should step up their cooperation plan, with a focus on training human resources, giving technical support, exchanging experts in all areas, and boosting Vietnam’s assistance projects for Laos.
To tighten investment and trade links, he suggested Vietnam and Laos promote connectivity in agriculture between their enterprises, hold frequent exchanges, and set up a joint agricultural business association which, he said, are important to align the two ministries’ cooperation with enterprises’ demands for the sake of the two business circles and people.
The Vietnamese minister also recommended stronger ties in cross-border natural resources management to increase afforestation, fight illegal deforestation and forestry exploitation, and control cross-border trade of timber, natural resources and wildlife.
The Lao minister highly valued Hoan’s suggestions, voicing his hope that new initiatives and the new cooperation plan between their ministries will be carried out effectively./.