Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (R) and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Party and State of Laos always support cooperation between Vientiane and Hanoi, thus contributing to consolidating and deepening the solidarity and close ties between the two Parties, countries and their people, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said on November 4.



At a reception for Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh in Vientiane, Phankham asked the official to convey his wishes and regards to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



Highlighting the mutual support between Vietnam and Laos, the PM pledged that the Lao Party and State will continue to stand side-by-side with Vietnam and enhance cooperation across all spheres.



The leader noted with pleasure the outcome of cooperation between the two capital cities and expressed his hope that they will continue their mutual support and bolster collaboration in the time ahead, bringing practical results to the people of the two cities and countries.



For his part, Thanh conveyed wishes and regards of PM Chinh to the host leader, and congratulated Laos and Vientiane on their great, comprehensive achievements over the past 35 years of reform and after the one-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.



Briefing the host on cooperation between the two capital cities, especially in the Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, the official emphasised that Hanoi will continue to cooperate with and support Vientiane.



Earlier the same day, Thanh had a working session with Vientiane’s Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone, during which the two sides shared their view on the significance and comprehensiveness of the 2022-2025 cooperation agreement between the Party Committees and administrations of Hanoi and Vientiane.



Thanh said since April 2022, the two cities’ agencies have reached many memoranda of understanding on cooperation in personnel training and youth affairs, as well as collaboration between districts.



The two cities have also coordinated to organise bilateral trade and investment promotion events for the first time, meeting the wishes and aspirations of their businesses, he added.



Athsaphangthong suggested the two sides boost financial cooperation, especially in industry, agriculture, rural areas and education-training.



At the end of the meeting, the two officials witnessed the signing of the first-ever memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two Departments of Industry and Trade, which is also a focus of the bilateral cooperation in the 2022-2025 period./.