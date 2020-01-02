Politics Vietnam – Laos great friendship further developed Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is set to lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.

Politics Government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020 The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.

Politics Vietnam all set for ASEAN Chairmanship 2020: Deputy FM Vietnam is ready to take on the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, making contributions to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Politics Int’l media, experts pin high hopes on Vietnam in 2020 International media and experts pin high hopes on Vietnam as the country takes over the dual role of ASEAN Chair and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council this year.