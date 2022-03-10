Lao police seize big haul of drug
Police in Laos’ Vientiane province have confiscated more than four million amphetamine pills and other illicit drugs in a huge bust, reported the news site Laotian Times on March 10.
The bust occurred last week in Meun district’s Namhi village, where the authorities placed a checkpoint and searched two suspicious vehicles. The police uncovered over four million methamphetamine pills and 25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in the two vehicles.
Two women, consisting of a 50-year-old from Xayaboury province, and a 46-year-old from the capital Vientiane, were also arrested.
The case is under further investigation.
In May last year, the Lao Government declared drug prevention and control a national agenda, calling for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the narcotics threat./.