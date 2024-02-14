World Voting kicks off in Indonesia's general elections More than 820,000 polling stations throughout Indonesia opened simultaneously on February 14 morning for more than 204.8 million eligible voters to cast their ballots in the country’s presidential, national and provincial elections.

World Indonesia imposes 10-USD tax on foreign tourists in Bali The Indonesian resort island of Bali began imposing a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on arriving tourists from January 13 to preserve the culture of the "Island of Gods", reported local media.

World Thailand’s consumer confidence at 47-month high Thailand’s consumer confidence rose in January, reaching the highest level in 47 months since March 2020, boosted by the government's stimulus measures to propel spending and reduce electricity and fuel prices, and strong recovery of tourism industry.

World Malaysia's palm oil stocks hit six-month low Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell to their lowest in six months at the end of January as production plunged to the lowest level in nine months amid steady exports, the industry regulator has said.