Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (R) receives VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi. (Photo: VNA)

– Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith lauded Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s supports for the Lao News Agency (KPL) in the past years at a reception on December 6 for a VNA delegation led by General Director Nguyen Duc Loi.The Lao Government leader affirmed the important roles of the two news agencies, stating that VNA’s companion in the past years has helped the KPL better perform missions entrusted by the Lao Party and Government.The VNA General Director, for his part, informed his host about joint work between the two agencies, including information exchange, personnel training and upgrade of technical infrastructure.Notably, both sides effectively carried out popularisation work on significant events, especially the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2017 and the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2017, he stressed.The VNA hopes to receive further support from Lao leaders so that the two agencies can expand collaboration in the coming time, he said.On December 5, the VNA delegation had talks with the KPL representatives.At the event, the two sides gave evaluations on their cooperation results in 2017 while discussed collaboration plan in 2018 under the spirit of the cooperation protocol during 2016-2020.They agreed to enhance cooperation in information exchange and support each other in popularisation work.The VNA will continue training for KPL’s reporters and editors and help the Lao agency modernize technical infrastructure while KPL will continue to help with the publishing of the VNA’s Vietnam Pictorial magazine in Lao language and broadcast programmes of VNA television channel (VNews) in Laos.At the end of the talks, leaders of the two agencies inked cooperation minutes for 2018.-VNA