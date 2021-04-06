Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh made a phone call to the new Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 to offer his congratulations.

The Lao PM earlier sent a message of congratulations to Chinh on April 5.

During the call, PM Phankham Viphavanh said he believes PM Chinh will excellently fulfill his important missions assigned to him by the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

PM Chinh said he wishes to work closely with the Lao PM to continuously strengthen and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

The two PMs rejoiced at the continued cooperation between the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and agreed to collaborate more closely to respond to common challenges and mobilise international resources for each country’s socio-economic development as well as for bilateral cooperation.



They agreed to work to improve the efficiency of the coordination between the two governments so as to well implement high-level agreements and outcomes of the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, as well as to enhance cooperation across the fields, from defence-security, trade-investment, transport, to education-training, people-to-people exchange and local partnerships.

The two government leaders also vowed to closely coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially ASEAN and the Greater Mekong Sub-region frameworks. Besides, the two sides will also work together to organize activities to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and 45th anniversary of the two countries’ friendship and amity treaty in 2022.

The two PMs took the occasion to invite each other to visit their respective countries. PM Chinh extended his warm greetings to Lao leaders and people on the occasion of their traditional Bunpimay festival./.