Lao Prime Minister to visit Vietnam, co-chair inter-governmental committee meeting
The Prime Minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from December 4-6.
Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from December 4-6.
The Lao PM’s visit is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc./.