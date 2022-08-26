Politics Vietnam plays important role in ASEAN-RoK relations: FM Park Jin Vietnam plays a crucial role in connecting the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Foreign Minister of the RoK Park Jin affirmed on August 26.

Politics Top legislator attends seminar on draft revised Law on Land National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a seminar in Hanoi on August 26 to discuss the draft revised Law on Land in accordance with the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.18-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.

Politics Vietnam – Thailand friendship association in Hanoi convenes 6th congress The 6th congress in the 2022 – 2027 tenure of the Vietnam – Thailand Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VTFA Hanoi) was held in Hanoi on August 26, electing a 23-member executive board.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 26.