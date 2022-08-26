Lao Prosecutor General visits HCM City
Chief Prosecutor of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy Do Manh Bong hosted a reception for visiting Prosecutor General of the Lao Supreme People’s Procuracy Xayxana Khotphouthone on August 26.
Bong briefed the Lao guest on the situation in HCM City as well as the operations of the local procuracy sector, which has outstandingly fulfilled its assigned tasks, especially in 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 was ravaging the city.
Bong said the municipal People’s Procuracy will step up the communication work to raise the awareness of its staff about the significance of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as well as their procuracies.
It will also support the procuracy work in Laos, he pledged.
For his part, Xayxana Khotphouthone expressed his delight at developments of procuracy cooperation between the two countries and stressed the importance of cooperation in law enforcement and the fight against trans-national crime.
The official informed his host about the crime situation in Laos, notably drug crime, and outcomes of his meeting with Prosecutor General of the Vietnamese Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri, under which they discussed cooperation mechanism for people’s procuracies of Vietnamese and Lao provinces sharing the border line./.