Lao province looks to enhance cooperation with Da Nang city
Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay has suggested enhancing cooperation with central Da Nang city of Vietnam, especially promoting the export of agricultural products between the two localities that has been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang (R) meets with Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay on June 9. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay has suggested enhancing cooperation with central Da Nang city of Vietnam, especially promoting the export of agricultural products between the two localities that has been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a working session with Da Nang’s officials on June 9, Leklay highly appreciated cooperation and support of the Vietnamese city for Sekong in the fields of construction, education and healthcare, revealing that the Lao province plans to organise a trade fair in July and will invite a number of Vietnamese localities to participate in.
He expressed his hope that the Da Nang authorities will create favourable conditions for Sekong’s coal products to be transported smoothly through Vietnam's border gates, including those in Quang Nam and Da Nang.
The Lao official also called on investors in Da Nang to visit and seek investment opportunities in Sekong province.
He took the occasion to invite leaders of Da Nang to visit Sekong to re-evaluate cooperation results and set out orientations for cooperation between the two localities in the coming time.
For his part, Secretary of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang highlighted the friendship and solidarity between the two localities over the years, saying that the visit contributes to strengthening cooperation between the two Parties and States in general and Da Nang and Sekong in particular.
The city will continue to promote cooperation and strengthen the relationship between the two localities, he said, adding that a delegation of Da Nang will visit and work with Sekong in July.
In 2016, the authorities of Da Nang and Sekong signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation, and support projects in economic development, education and training, agriculture, transport and human resources development in the 2018-2022 period.
The two sides have also exchanged high-ranking delegations and visits in recent years./.