Politics NA Chairman asks for positive and clear changes in issues raised in Q&A session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue proposed the Government, administrations at all levels and sectors to synchronously deploy solutions in order to perform better and create positive and clear changes in issues questioned by legislators during the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the 15th legislature's third sitting.

Politics NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs makes outstanding performance The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs has outstandingly fulfilled its assigned tasks and significantly contributed to the diplomacy success of the Party and the State, heard a meeting in Hanoi on June 9.

Politics Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres meeting concludes The Annual General Meeting and Workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres (AAPTC), which was held in a hybrid format, wrapped up on June 9.