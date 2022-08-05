Society Vietnam Airlines posts lowest on-time performance in July The overall punctuality of domestic airlines reached 81.8% in July with Vietravel Airlines taking the lead for on-time performance (OTP) at 91.9%, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) reported.

Society Vietnam, India hold great potential for educational cooperation: Diplomat Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi has called on Indian universities to create chances for educational cooperation, including exchanging students and lecturers, with Vietnam.

Society Copyright infringement runs rampant online Copyright infringement has been running rampant in Vietnam, causing great damage to the video industry, according to insiders.