Lao province seeks cooperation in ancient town preservation with Quang Nam
Leaders of the central province of Quang Nam and Laos’ Savannakhet province on August 5 agreed to strengthen bilateral relations.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
Welcoming a delegation from the Lao province led by its provincial Party Committee Secretary and Governor Santiphap Phomvihane, Secretary of Quang Nam’s Party Committee Phan Viet Cuong expressed his honour to receive a high-ranking delegation of Savannakhet for the first time.
He said that 2022 marks a special milestone in the two countries’ relations as they are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Santiphap Phomvihane told the host that Savannakhet is Laos’ second largest province and considered the country’s economic centre. It has strengths of developing agriculture, forestry and mining.
He said that the province has a French ancient town and is planning to restore and preserve it for tourism development, but does not have much experience in this field.
Therefore, within the framework of this visit, Savannakhet wishes to exchange experience in the restoration, preservation and promotion of the values of the ancient towns.
During their stay from August 5-6, the delegation is scheduled to visit Hoi An ancient city – a UNESCO-recognised Cultural Heritage Site in Quang Nam./.