Secretary of the Bac Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan (R) receives Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union’s Central Committee Monxay Laomuasong. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) - Secretary of Bac Ninh’s provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan on September 16 hosted a reception for a delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union’s Central Committee led by its Secretary Monxay Laomuasong.



The Lao delegation is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the Vietnam – Laos Youth Friendship Meeting and the “Following the Leaders’ Footprints” programme in 2022.



During the meeting, the host affirmed the important role of youth unions of the two countries in cultivating and promoting the Vietnam - Laos solidarity relationship.



He also highlighted the significance of the visit, saying that it contributes to creating a bridge and opportunities to further foster solidarity and cooperation between Bac Ninh and Lao localities in the future.



Bac Ninh will continue to expand cooperation with Houaphan province of Laos in areas of mutual concern, thus contributing to further tightening the friendship between the two nations, Tuan said.



He took the occasion to brief the Lao delegation on Bac Ninh’s socio-economic achievements, especially its strengths and potential for economic cooperation and foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.



For his part, Monxay Laomuasong expressed his impression of strong development in Bac Ninh, affirming that this will be a valuable lesson for Laos to apply to its economic, cultural and social development.



He spoke highly of the close cooperation between Vietnam - Laos, especially Bac Ninh and Houaphan province, expressing his hope that the relationship between the two nations in general and their Youth Unions in particular will become closer and stronger.



The Lao guest thanked Vietnam for its support for Laos, saying that his country expects to receive assistance and cooperation from Vietnam and Bac Ninh in particular in the time to come.



On the same morning, the delegation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee visited Do temple relic site in Bac Ninh’s Tu Son city./.