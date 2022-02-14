World Cambodians advised to be vigilant against Omicron Cambodian Health Ministry's spokeswoman Or Vandine on February 13 urged people to be more vigilant and to comply with health protocols amidst a rise of COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant.

World Indonesia to call on G20 to set up global fund for health crises Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that the country will urge the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) to establish a global body that can dispense emergency funds during a health crisis, functioning in a similar way to international financial institutions.

World Indonesia to spotlight importance of blue economy, blue carbon during G20 presidency Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced that his country will highlight the importance of the blue economy, blue carbon, and also the handling of marine debris during its Presidency of the G20.