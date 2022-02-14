Lao, Singaporean FMs to pay official visits to Cambodia
Foreign Ministers of Laos and Singapore, Saleumxay Kommasith and Vivian Balakrishnan, will pay official visits to Cambodia and attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Phnom Penh from February 15 – 17 at the invitation of their Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn.
According to a press release issued by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on February 13, during his visit, Lao Foreign Minister Kommasith will meet with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and hold talks with Sokhonn on many aspects in the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as in international and regional issues of common concern.
Kommasit’s official visit to Cambodia is hoped to further deepen and lift the fine cooperation and traditional relationship between Laos and Cambodia to a new height, for their common benefits.
Meanwhile, Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan will also meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and hold official talks with his Cambodian counterpart Sokhonn on bilateral cooperation in the fields of economics, trade, tourism, education and health, and regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.
The Singapore official will also have separate meetings with other Cambodian officials: Economy and Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth, Environment Minister Say Samal, and Chairman of the National Assembly Commission on Education, Youth, Sports, Cult and Religious Affairs, Culture and Tourism Hun Many./.