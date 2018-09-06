Scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

Several of the Orders of the Lao State and army were presented to outstanding collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) for their contributions to the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and armies at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 6.The event saw the presence of Vietnamese Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and his Lao counterpart Gen.Lieut.Gen Chansamone Chanyalath, as well as Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Thongsavanh Phomvihane.Over the past few years, the two armies have coordinated closely and supported each other in numerous aspects. Notably, during the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2017, they organised a string of activities to mark the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and 40 years of the Treaty on Amity and Cooperation, thus helping educate young generations on their traditional bilateral ties.Defence cooperation has been intensified in recent times, becoming an important pillar in the two countries’ special solidarity and contributing to maintaining peace and socio-political stability by defeating all schemes to disunite the two nations.At the ceremony, Minister Chansamone granted the Lao State and army’s Orders to 69 collectives and 22 individuals of the VPA. –VNA