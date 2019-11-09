Lao students explore Vietnamese culture
A Vietnam-Laos cultural space and exchange programme took place in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on November 8.
At the Vietnam-Laos cultural space (Photo: VNA)
The events aim to help Lao students understand more about the history and people of Thai Nguyen, as well as daily activities of people in the Viet Bac region, comprising Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen.
The cultural space displayed photos and objects relating to major historical events of the Vietnam-Laos cooperation and friendship, along with clothes, working tools, music instrument and cuisines of Vietnam’s north eastern and western regions.
Meanwhile, the exchange programme featured various cultural activities and folk games.
The same day, the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training in coordination with the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Central Committee and the Thai Nguyen University organised a ceremony to honour winners of a Vietnamese eloquent contest for Lao students.
Boun Soukhaluck from the Thai Nguyen University of Education won the special prize and a certificate of merit. The contest also included one first, three second, seven third and several auxiliary prizes./.