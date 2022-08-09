World Cambodia: Appeal verdict for living genocidal regime leading official scheduled for September The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) will pronounce an appeal judgment in Case 002 concerning former Pol Pot genocidal regime leading official Khieu Samphan on the morning of September 22.

World ASEAN Day held for first time in Cuba Over 120 delegates from representative missions of Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar in Cuba on August 8 gathered together in a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Thailand's economy forecast to grow by 2.7-3.5% in 2022 The Thai economy is still expected to grow 2.75% to 3.5% this year, helped by increased exports, more tourists, and government support, but faces rising inflationary pressures, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has said.