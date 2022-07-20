At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) - A delegation from the Lao Federation of Trade Unions Central Committee led by Pathoumthong Luangvilay, head of its Personnel Department, paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on July 20.



Chairman of the provincial Labour Confederation Trinh Van Bung briefed the guests on the trade union activities of the province and industrial parks. Ha Nam now has 177,000 trade union members.



The provincial Labour Confederation and the Trade Union of Industrial Parks have organised many practical activities to take care of their members and employees on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) or Workers' Month. The average salary of a worker is 6-7 million VND (256-299 USD) per month. The province has not seen any case of workers going on strike for many years.



For her part, Pathoumthong said that during working session with the Trade Union of Industrial Parks of Ha Nam province, the delegation has learned a lot of experience in organising trade union activities and taking care of workers' lives, contributing to building a strong trade union organisation.



She expressed her hope that in the near future, the Labour Confederation of Ha Nam province will support the training of trade union officials for Laos.



On the same day, the Lao delegation visited the Binh Thuan Development Co. Ltd in Duy Tien district’s Dong Van 4 Industrial Park, which is an outstanding example in the development of union members and caring for workers’ lives./.