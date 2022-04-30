Politics Infographic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Politics China demanded to respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang emphasised the demand that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty while replying to reporters’ question about China’s three-month fishing ban in the East Sea, including the waters of Vietnam, on April 29.

Politics Officials detail crackdown on fake news, wrongdoings in capital market An official of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) mentioned measures for cracking down on fake news while another from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) highlighted ways to ensure the transparency of the financial, stock, and bond markets at the Government’s monthly press conference on April 29.