Lao Vice President pays working visit to Ha Giang
Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou visited the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and had a working session with local authorities on April 29.
Pany Yathotou appreciated Ha Giang province's efforts in socio-economic development, hunger eradication and poverty reduction over the years, saying this will be the experience for Laos to follow.
In the coming time, she said she will continue to pay attention to and support Lao localities to organise friendly exchange activities with Vietnamese peers, thus helping to foster the growing special relationship between Laos and Vietnam.
Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Thao Hong Son said Ha Giang province has implemented many activities to boost the friendship between its people and those from Lao localities.
The provincial Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association was established with more than 500 members, contributing to enhancing the bilateral solidarity and friendship.
On the occasion, the Lao delegation visited a number of agricultural production, cow raising, medicinal plant development, organic vegetable growing and community-based tourism development models in the province./.