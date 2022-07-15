Lao victims rescued from traffic accident in Quang Tri
Local authorities and residents of Quang Tri central province safely removed 14 foreigners from a passenger vehicle that overturned in an accident on National Highway 9 in Cam Lo township, Cam Lo district, on July 15.
The passenger car was seriously damaged. (Photo: VNA)
The vehicle was being driven by a Lao man towards Lao Bao-Dong Ha when it crashed into a concrete pillar and overturned.
Rescue forces and local residents were on the scene quickly to provide support to the victims, who were all Lao nationals.
No deaths were reported.
The accident is under investigation./.