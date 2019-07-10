At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union held a forum in Vientiane on July 9 to raise Lao young people’s awareness of the life, career and ideology of the late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the committee Alounxay Sounnalath said President Ho Chi Minh is a hero of young generations, as well as Vietnamese and Lao peoples, adding that President Ho Chi Minh along with Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong laid foundation for the traditional relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.



He added that event is also meant to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh’s great dedication to movements against colonialist invasion in Indochina, thus inspiring Lao youths to improve their knowledge, bravery and perseverance and contribute to national development.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung answered relevant questions raised by Lao young people, especially those on President Ho Chi Minh’s contributions to the success of Vietnamese and Lao revolutions.-VNA