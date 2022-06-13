World Malaysia focuses on expanding trade with EU, ASEAN Malaysia is calling on the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) to work more closely to further explore the full potential of the country and the wider region, the country's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

ASEAN ASEAN special envoy to visit Myanmar this month ASEAN special envoy, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, will make his second trip to Myanmar, on June 29-30 to follow up on the implementation of the ASEAN five-point consensus (5PC).

World Vietnam calls for responsibility for peace, stability at ARF SOM The sides should show their sense of responsibility for peace and stability in the region and the world, Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, stressed at the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM).