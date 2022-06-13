Laos’ 9th legislature open third session
The 9th National Assembly of Laos on June 13 convened its third session in Vientiane to hear reports and discuss important matters in addressing the nation’s economic difficulties.
In his speech at the opening ceremony, Lao NA Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane said the legislators will opine on the Prime Minister’s report on the implementation of the national socio-economic development, State budget and monetary plans in the first six months of 2022 as well as further conduction of the plans in the remaining half.
The meeting will also consider the government's report on the implementation of two national programmes on addressing economic and financial difficulties; and another on drug issues. The government is also expected to brief the NA about the reform plan of state-owned enterprises, the reopening of the country, and quality improvement of teaching and learning at all educational levels.
Lawmakers are set to discuss and vote on three new draft laws and amendments to nine draft laws including those on fine arts, and on weapon and explosive management.
The session is scheduled to last until July 8./.