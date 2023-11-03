World Indonesia tightens forest land management Indonesian Forestry Ministry Secretary General Bambang Hendroyono on October 31 said that some 200,000 ha of oil palm plantations found in areas designated as forests in the country are expected to be returned to the state to be converted back into forests.

World Laos targets economic growth of 4.5% in 2024 The Government of Laos has set a target to achieve an economic growth of 4.5% in 2024, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosy said at the ongoing 6th ordinary session of the country’s 9th legislature.

World Cambodia’s milled rice exported to Indonesia for first time Cambodia has exported milled rice to Indonesia for the first time, as its first shipment of the grain arrived in Semarang city of Central Java province on November 2, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said.

World Indonesia has nearly 18 million crypto investors Indonesia had 17.91 million cryptocurrency investors as of September, marking a 0.67% increase from the previous month’s figure of 17.79 million investors, according to the Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti).