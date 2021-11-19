Laos approves pilot production of molnupiravir pills for COVID-19 treatment
The Ministry of Health of Laos has given approval to the State Enterprise Pharmaceutical Factory No. 3 to produce molnupiravir pills to serve treatment of COVID-19.
The production of the medicine in Laos and its trials will be carried out under the supervision of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
As scheduled, the factory will start the production in December with the number of pills enough to treat about 1,000 COVID-19 patients.
A representative of the factory said that the pilot programme will target people aged 18-65 who have mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and are in the early stages of the disease. To qualify for treatment, they must not show signs of pneumonia or oxygen shortage. They will be given the pills over a period of five days.
The Ministry of Health of Laos is looking into the efficacy of molnupiravir in COVID-19 treatment in reality.
So far, Laos has reported 59,895 COVID-19 cases, including 119 deaths./.
