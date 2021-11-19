World Indonesia to offer cash assistance to tourism workers The Indonesian Government will start offering cash assistance to workers in the tourism industry sometime between late November and early December, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

World Indonesia’s state revenue forecast to be 16.3 pct higher than target Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has forecast the state revenue in 2021 to grow 16.3 percent year on year to over 1.91 quadrillion IDR (134.6 billion USD), from the target of 1.74 quadrillion IDR.

World Cambodia welcomes UNWTO’s provision of information for international tourists Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon has welcomed the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s move to provide international tourists with information about Cambodia.