An overview of the talks between Vietnamese and Lao ministries of home affairs. (Source: VNA)

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Vice President Phankham Viphavan have urged Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs to continue assisting its Lao counterpart in personnel training, particularly at the district level.They each hosted separate receptions for Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan on July 4, who is on a working visit to Laos from July 3-7.The hosts called on the Vietnamese side to share its experience in the management of public administration, human resources, and localities, noting that Vietnam’s knowledge transfer thus far has helped Laos improve its quality of personnel management.Both the PM and President affirmed that Tan’s visit has contributed to tightening the relations between the two ministries, while enhancing the fruitful friendship and special solidarity between the two Parties, States, and people.For his part, Tan pledged that the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs will do its utmost to materialise cooperation programmes between the two countries.Vietnam will work together with Laos to preserve and promote the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, for the prosperity of citizens in each country, as well as for the peace, stability, cooperation, and development of the region and the wider world, he stressed.He called on Lao leaders to create more favourable conditions for the two ministries to step up their collaboration in all fields, contributing to consolidating the Vietnam-Laos relationship.Earlier the same day, Tan held talks with his Lao counterpart Khamman Sonvileuth, during which the two sides reviewed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding for 2016-2020.They also discussed cooperation plans for the time ahead, focusing on personnel training and the exchange of documents and information.Also on July 4, Lao Deputy PM and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy, on behalf of President Bounnhang Vorachith, presented the first class Freedom Order (Itsala) to the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs.Minister Tan, on behalf of President Tran Dai Quang, also handed over the Independence Order – first, second and third classes – and certificates of merit to collectives and individuals of the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs. -VNA