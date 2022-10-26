Society Vietnamese university subjects named in World University Rankings by Subject 2023 Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) had six subjects listed in the World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2023 by the Times Higher Education (THE), two subjects higher than the previous ranking.

Society National master plan outlines targets for 2021-2030, vision towards 2050 Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a resolution on the national master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Society State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs’ delegation visits RoK A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs led by Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, vice chairman of the committee, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 23-26.

Society Over 37% of workforce join social insurance Over 17.08 million Vietnamese people, or 37.01% of the workforce, had joined social insurance by the end of September 2022, up 537,000 people compared to the end of 2021, according to Vice General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Le Hung Son.