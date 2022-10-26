Laos awards Order of Friendship to Thai Nguyen University of Education
The Thai Nguyen University of Education in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 26 received the Lao State’s Order of Friendship for its contribution to cooperation in human resources training for the country.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The Thai Nguyen University of Education in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 26 received the Lao State’s Order of Friendship for its contribution to cooperation in human resources training for the country.
In addition to its domestic training, the facility is also assigned by the Ministry of Education and Training to offer Vietnamese language, undergraduate and postgraduate classes for international students, including those from Laos.
Since 2015, the university has provided training for nearly 1,000 Lao students and granted scholarships worth about 3 billion VND (120,749 USD) to close to 300 of the group.
On the occasion, four individuals from the university were also conferred with the honorable order./.