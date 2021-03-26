World Thailand: Central bank slashes 2021’s GDP growth forecast to 3 percent The Bank of Thailand has slashed its economic growth forecast this year to 3 percent from 3.2 percent made in December, given the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and tepid tourism.

World Cambodia calls for promoting solidarity among LMC countries to deal with COVID-19 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on March 24 called on the six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) countries to continue showing solidarity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.