Business Vietnam, Australia promote trade, investment partnership The Australia-Vietnam Business Council (AVBC) held a conference in Sydney on June 23 to promote trade and investment partnerships through the strengthening of the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy that was reached between the two countries in late 2021.

World Thailand to exempt income tax for foreign actors The Thai government has decided to waive personal income tax for foreign actors when working in Thailand in the next five years, in a fresh bid to attract foreign crews to the country.

World Thailand: weaker baht helps exports The weaker baht is expected to boost the Thai economy and increase real GDP of the country by 0.4 percent, but not all manufacturers will reap the benefits, according to the Industry Ministry of Thailand.

ASEAN ASEAN united for harmonious security The 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-16) was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 22, during which a joint declaration was adopted.