Laos boosts electricity exports to Vietnam, Cambodia
Illustrative image (Photo: AP)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao government is focusing on implementing an array of hydropower projects nationwide to increase its electricity exports to regional countries, including Vietnam and Cambodia.
Laos has signed contracts with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) covering 25 projects with a combined capacity of 2,180 MW, of which Sekaman 1, Sekamansanse and Sekaman 3 already have a total capacity of 572 MW.
With an accumulative capacity of 1,608 MW, the remainders are scheduled to be put into operation and supply electricity for Vietnam from 2022-2025.
The two countries have also reached memoranda of understanding on other projects, helping to push total electricity output expected to be exported from Laos to Vietnam to 8,148 MW by 2030.
Apart from Vietnam, Laos has also exported electricity to Cambodia, with a volume of 445 MW, which is scheduled to reach 6,000 MW by 2030.
Thailand, China and Singapore have also imported power from Laos./.