Laos calls on public to continue complying with COVID-19 control measures
People wear masks in Laos (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Health has urged people to continue complying with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, even though there are very few cases reported daily.
According to Phonepaseuth Ounaphom, director general of the ministry’s Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, this decline do not mean that the virus has disappeared and that all measures relating to COVID-19 prevention and control should continue to be practiced.
Infections are also on the wane because more people have immunity to the virus after being vaccinated.
As of October 3, 215,880 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Laos and 665 people have died from the virus. The rate of people injected with the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far reached 80.9% and 71.1%./.