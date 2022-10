People wear masks in Laos (Photo: VNA)

– The Lao Ministry of Health has urged people to continue complying with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, even though there are very few cases reported daily.According to Phonepaseuth Ounaphom , director general of the ministry’s Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, this decline do not mean that the virus has disappeared and that all measures relating to COVID-19 prevention and control should continue to be practiced.Infections are also on the wane because more people have immunity to the virus after being vaccinated.As of October 3, 215,880 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Laos and 665 people have died from the virus. The rate of people injected with the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far reached 80.9% and 71.1%./.