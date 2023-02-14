World Thailand's economy predicted to grow positively Thailand’s economy could grow faster than forecast this year as a revival in tourism quickens, while the pace of monetary tightening to stave off inflationary pressures remained reasonable, according to Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

World RoK, Thailand partner in space launch site construction project The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand have agreed to work together for a project to build a space launch site in the Southeast Asian country.

ASEAN Indonesia readies roadmap for Timor Leste's full ASEAN membership Indonesia, as the chair of ASEAN this year, is preparing a roadmap to support the full membership of Timor Leste in the regional association.