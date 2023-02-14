Laos, Cambodia foster bilateral cooperation
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is on an official visit to Laos, on February 13 agreed to work together to further enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: https://www.thestar.com.my/)
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is on an official visit to Laos, on February 13 agreed to work together to further enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
During their talks, the leaders reached a consensus on closer coordination in implementing agreements and cooperation projects inked by both sides.
The two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation in various fields ranging from politics, foreign affairs, national defence and security, and border matters to economy, investment, tourism, culture and health.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The two sides signed two documents, including a treaty on the two countries' shared border where demarcation is now 86% complete; and an action plan for the comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership for 2023-2027 between the two countries./.