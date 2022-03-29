A COVID-19 vaccination site in Laos (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – COVID-19 cases are projected to surge during Laos’ traditional new year festival in mid-April, the country’s Ministry of Health warned.

The Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc in the country, putting pressure on the health sector, the Health Ministry said.

The Lao government has ordered to not hold public events celebrating the new year. People are urged to closely follow preventive measures and receive vaccine jabs.

COVID-19 infections in Laos surged to 2,183 in the past 24 hours, with Vientiane capital being the epicentre with 1,132 cases, the Health Ministry announced on March 29. The country reported daily caseload of more than 1,000 on previous days.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has re-instated COVID-19 rapid testing for workers returning from Thailand, the Ministry of Health stated on March 29, a move to contain the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variants as the traditional new year festival is nearing.

At present, more than 1,000 Cambodian labourers from Thailand are staying in quarantine in border regions.

The country has scrapped air travel restrictions like RT-PCR testing before flying to Cambodia, and resumed visa issuance for arrivals as Cambodia is stepping up economic recovery.

The Cambodian Health Ministry will work with Thai border localities to effectively curb COVID-19 infections.

Workers who have yet to be inoculated will be quarantined and people testing negative for COVID-19 will receive vaccine shots at the border./.