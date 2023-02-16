Laos, Cambodia pledge to enhance business cooperation
Trade promotion agencies of Laos and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting business cooperation, during a recent bilateral meeting in the Lao capital city of Vientiane that was joined by leading Cambodian entrepreneurs.
Illustrative image (Photo: cpp.org.kh)Hanoi (VNA) – Trade promotion agencies of Laos and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting business cooperation, during a recent bilateral meeting in the Lao capital city of Vientiane that was joined by leading Cambodian entrepreneurs.
The meeting, which was held on February 14, was co-chaired by President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Oudet Souvannavong, and President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce Neak Oknha Kith Meng.
It attracted the participation of more than 30 representatives from various sectors of both countries, including trade, services, transportation, real estate, hotel, tourism, finance, construction and information technology.
At the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to review cooperation under another MoU that both sides inked in 2016.
The new document aims at boosting business activities, especially the exchange of business information and other relevant policies.
The two sides also discussed bilateral trade, investment and the possibility of business cooperation between Laos and Cambodia, especially along economic corridors running along Cambodia's borders with the Lao provinces of Champasak, Sekong, Attapeu and Saravan./.