World Thailand’s industries sentiment hits 43-month high in January The Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) climbed to 93.9 in January, up from 92.6 from the previous month, the highest ever in 43 months, driven by increased domestic consumption and a robust rebound in tourism, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Indonesia aims to help 24 million MSMEs join digital ecosystem Indonesia’s Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is aiming to help 24 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the digital ecosystem by the end of this year.

World Germany aims to boost ties with Cambodia: German President Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 15 had talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who was on an official visit to Cambodia from February 14 to 16.

World First Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue takes place The first Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue (JSED) took place in Singapore on February 15, with representatives from both public and private sectors of the two countries discussing measures to boost bilateral economic cooperation and improve the business environment.