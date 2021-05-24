Laos, Cambodia record more new COVID-19 infections
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Ministry of Health confirmed on May 24 that the country has recorded additional 21 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including 10 domestically-transmitted cases.
After more than one month of lockdown, Vientiane capital maintains a hotbed of the pandemic in Laos, with nine cases infected in the community.
A representative from the health ministry said that Laos has found the presence of new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which were first recorded in India and South Africa and are more contagious.
To date, the country has documented 1,822 infections, including 1,133 recoveries and two fatalities.
Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Cambodia logged 556 news cases, including 15 imported ones, recorded three deaths, and saw 658 patients recovering fully.
So far, 25,761 infections have been recorded in the Southeast Asian nation. Of the total, 18,359 have been given the all-clear, and 179 succumbed to the virus./.