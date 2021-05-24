World Singapore grows slightly thanks to stronger manufacturing activities: Reuters poll Singapore's economy is expected to have grown 0.9 percent in the first quarter on an annual basis, an improvement from earlier estimates, thanks to stronger-than-expected performance in the manufacturing sector, according to a poll of economists by Reuters.

World Japanese media spotlight Vietnamese NA election The Japanese media on May 22-23 spotlighted the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly in Vietnam, especially at a time when the Southeast Asian country is battling with the resurgence of COVID-19 since late April.

World Malaysia tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Malaysia has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to prevent rising unemployment instead of reintroducing full lockdown like last year.