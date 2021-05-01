World ASEAN discusses fourth Industrial Revolution strategy The Second ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and the Stakeholders Consultative Workshops on the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN took place on April 27 and 29, respectively, via videoconference.

World UNSC convenes second in-person meeting at UN headquarters this year Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations , chaired the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s informal interactive dialogue on the situation in Libya on April 29.

Politics Vietnam convenes meeting to review Month of UNSC Presidency Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on April 29 chaired a meeting to review activities during the Month of Vietnam’s Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April.