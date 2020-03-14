Laos cancels several regional high-level conferences
Indonesian people wear fake masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government has cancelled four regional high-level conferences slated for the end of March in the country’s capital Vientiane over concern about the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.
An announcement broadcast on the national radio on March 14 said the four events to be cancelled are the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit, the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit, the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) summit; and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Summit.
They were initially scheduled to be held during March 25-27.
The same day, Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta declared it is shutting down all schools and requires teaching online for at least two weeks, after 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on March 13, bringing the total to 96, with five deaths so far.
All museums, parks and zoos in Jakarta have also been closed for two weeks since March 13./.