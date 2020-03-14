World Indonesia announces 8.1 bln USD stimulus package to fight COVID-19 The Indonesian government announced on March 13 that it will allocate 120 trillion rupiah (8.1 billion USD) from the state budget to stimulate the economy by providing tax incentives and subsidies for workers, businesses and families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Singapore: polling districts added to group representation constituencies The Singaporean Government on March 12 announced that more polling districts will be added to six out of the seven group representation constituencies (GRCs).