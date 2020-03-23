Laos celebrates Party’s 65th anniversary
Streets across Laos have been decorated with national and Party flags to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) (March 22, 1955-2020).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Lao Nguyen Ba Hung (left) presents the letter of congratulations of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee to Sounthone Xayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Streets across Laos have been decorated with national and Party flags to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) (March 22, 1955-2020).
On March 22, Laos’ Party General Secretary and President Bounhang Vorachith led a Party, National Assembly and Government delegation to lay wreaths at the museum dedicated to Kaysone Phomvihane – the first General Secretary of the LPRP.
To mark the day, the country’s media ran articles and broadcast Vorachith’s speech, in which he affirmed that the formation of the LPRP was an inevitable outcome of the struggle for national independence and the revolution following a socialist orientation.
Over the past 65 years, the party has fulfilled its noble mission, bringing Laos into a new era, he said, calling on the entire Party and people to work with resolve to realise the 10th National Party Congress’s resolution, and conduct all-level Party congresses towards the successful organisation of the 11th National Party Congress./.