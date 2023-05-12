World Philippine economy grows 6.4% in Q1 The Philippine economy expanded by 6.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, higher than the expected 6.2%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

World Malaysia’s GDP to grow 5.2% - 5.7% in Q1 Economists expect year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of Malaysia would be moderate, at between 5.2% - 5.7% in the first quarter of 2023, against 7% in the last quarter of 2022, on the absence of the base effect.

World Thailand will include Ouk Chaktrang into 33rd SEA Games Thailand has pledged to include Cambodia’s Ouk Chaktrang (Chess) into the 33rd SEA Games to be hosted by Thailand in 2025.

ASEAN 42nd ASEAN Summit wraps up highlighting three key pillars The 42nd ASEAN Summit concluded on May 11 after three days of meetings, with leaders approving many documents in all three key pillars of political security, economy, and socioculture.