Laos, China hold joint military drill
Laos and China launched a joint military exercise on May 11 at the Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF), aiming to strengthen capabilities of the two militaries to combat terrorism, according to China's Xinhua news agency.
Laos, China hold joint military drill (Photo: Xinhua)Hanoi (VNA) – Laos and China launched a joint military exercise on May 11 at the Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF), aiming to strengthen capabilities of the two militaries to combat terrorism, according to China's Xinhua news agency.
The news agency said the joint exercise "China-Laos Friendship Shield-2023” serves as a platform for exchanging experiences between the two militaries, as well as a concrete measure to deepen friendship and boost cooperation between the two countries, citing the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command.
Major General Phanseng Bounphanh, deputy chief of the General Staff of the LPAF, and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong attended the launching ceremony of the exercise.
The joint drill was held based on the scenario of joint attacks on transnational armed criminal groups based in jungle mountains, thus strengthening defence cooperation between Laos and China under a joint statement on building a Laos - China community with a shared future./.