World Inflation rate in Laos continues to soar in February Inflation in Laos increased to 41.3% in February, higher than the 40.3% recorded in the previous month, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau (LSB).

World Local project aims to raise community income in Thailand Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has launched the Local+ project to increase income for low-income earners by identifying and supporting local products in three categories: bio-, circular and green (BCG), innovation and identity.

World Singapore manufacturing activity inches up in February Singapore’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) inched up 0.2 point in February to 50 after five straight months of contraction, data from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed.